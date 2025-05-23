Nagarjuna’s Debut Vikram, ANR’s Final Film Manam Released on May 23

May 23 marks a special date for the Akkineni family because both Akkineni Nagarjuna’s debut film and his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s final film were released on this day.

Nagarjuna made his acting debut with Vikram on May 23, 1986. Exactly 28 years later, on May 23, 2014, Manam was released. This film was the last to feature his father, legendary actor Nageswara Rao, and also starred Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, bringing together three generations of the family.

The sheer coincidence that Nagarjuna’s debut (Vikram) and his father’s final film (Manam) were both released on May 23 highlights the timeless bond between the father and son duo, united by their shared passion and legacy in the world of cinema.

Speaking about the unique coincidence he shares with his father, Mr. Akkineni Nagarjuna said, "For my debut and my father’s final film to release on the same day, decades apart, feels like cinema’s way of telling our story, a story of legacy, love, and a lifelong commitment to the craft."

This meaningful coincidence is more than just a shared release date. It stands as a powerful reminder of the bond between father and son, and a love for cinema passed down through generations, written not by chance but by time itself.

And as Tollywood celebrates Akkineni Nagarjuna’s 39 years in cinema today, it also remembers the quiet grace and monumental legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Two stars. One unforgettable date. A legacy that continues to shine.