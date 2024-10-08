Nagarjuna Akkineni's Recorded Statement in Court against Minister Konda Surekha: Defamation Suit

Here is Nagarjuna Akkineni's recorded statement against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. Notably, Nagarjuna Akkineni filed a defamation lawsuit against Konda Surekha to the tune of Rs 100 Crore.

Nagarjuna's Recorded Statement in Court

I am the complainant in this case, and I am a well-established actor in the Telugu film industry. With a career spanning nearly four decades, I have earned widespread recognition as an accomplished actor, producer, television host, and studio owner.

I have acted in over 90 films across Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. Additionally, I am the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Through my personal efforts and talent, I have carved out my own identity and have been honored with several prestigious awards, including nine Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, I also received a National Film Award.

My family has garnered immense respect and admiration in the public eye. My son, Naga Chaitanya, continues our family's legacy in films, achieving success and acclaim as an actor in the Telugu film industry. Moreover, his former spouse, Samantha, is a renowned actress who has made a name for herself. Though they were married in 2017, they divorced in 2021 due to personal differences. Despite their separation, both individuals have maintained a respectable public image for their professional achievements.

Mrs. Konda Surekha, a political figure and currently the Minister for Forests, Environment, and Endowments in the Telangana government, made defamatory statements against my family and me on October 2, 2024, during a media interaction at Bapu Ghat in Langer House, Hyderabad, as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. These statements were widely circulated across various social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. I was shocked to see video clips of these defamatory statements being broadcasted extensively.

In her statements, Mrs. Surekha falsely claimed that the divorce between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha was connected to an illegitimate demand made by K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). She further stated, "Nagarjuna's family was forced..." and implied that I had supported an inappropriate proposal made by K.T. Rama Rao concerning Samantha. She insinuated that KTR's personal interests, including preventing the demolition of our family’s N-Convention Center, led to the couple's divorce.

I have downloaded the aforementioned video clips and relevant web links as evidence and filed them with my complaint in accordance with the law. Various news channels and websites also broadcast these defamatory remarks.

The allegations made by Mrs. Surekha in her defamatory statements are entirely false and baseless. She deliberately spread these accusations for political gain and sensationalism, with the sole intention of tarnishing my personal, professional, and family reputation by spreading falsehoods.

Since the defamatory statements were made, I have received numerous calls from family members, friends, colleagues, and others seeking clarification and expressing concern. Among those who contacted me were Mrs. Yarlagadda Supriya and Mr. Venkateswarlu Metla.

Due to the widespread inquiries and concerns from a large number of people, I felt compelled to make a public statement on my 'X' (formerly Twitter) profile, condemning the false allegations made by Mrs. Surekha and requesting that she immediately retract her statements.

The false allegations spread by Mrs. Surekha have caused me significant defamation and mental anguish. Such baseless claims amount to criminal defamation, harming both my personal and professional life, as well as affecting my entire family. Therefore, I pray that this honorable court takes cognizance of the crime and punishes the accused in accordance with the law for committing criminal defamation.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, October 8, 2024 in Court