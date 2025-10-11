Mithra Mandali Censor Talk: Priyadarshi & Gang's Hilarious Entertainer

The upcoming entertainer ‘Mithra Mandali’, starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on October 16. The film has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Directed by Vijayendra, the film's censor talk is pretty positive and promising.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainment, Mithra Mandali is said to have featured sharp satire on various social systems. They praised the makers for blending buddy comedy with thought-provoking humor, making it a film that appeals to all sections of the audience.

Featuring a fun and emotional track between Priyadarshi and Niharika, the film also stars Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara in key comic roles. Adding to the laughter are Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, while Brahmanandam appears in a special surprise role.

With strong positive buzz, is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 16. Mithra Mandali is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Prathap, and Dr. Vijayendra Reddy Teegala under Saptaashva Media Works in association with B.V. Works (presented by Bunny Vas).

Watch Mithra Mandali Trailer Here

