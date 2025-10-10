Mirai OTT Release: Hit Song Vibe Undhi Baby Missing, Will It Be Added?

The fantasy action blockbuster Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, has finally premiered on Jio Hotstar on October 10 — but its OTT debut hasn’t come without controversy.

While audiences were eagerly waiting to rewatch Karthik Gattamneni’s visually stunning spectacle, many fans have expressed disappointment after noticing changes in the streaming version.

The theatrical cut of Mirai ran for 2 hours and 49 minutes, but the OTT version is trimmed down to 2 hours and 46 minutes. The biggest surprise, however, is the absence of the hit song “Vibe Undhi Baby”, which was a major crowd-pleaser during its theatrical release. The missing track has sparked debates online, with fans wondering why it was removed and what else might have been edited out.

Despite these alterations, Mirai continues to be celebrated as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, earning over ₹150 crore worldwide. The film features Manoj Manchu as the menacing villain, alongside Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Mirai is expected to premiere on OTT in November, offering fans across India another chance to experience the fantasy epic — hopefully this time, with all its original magic intact.