Michael Biopic Gets Mixed Early Reviews Ahead of Release

The upcoming biographical film Michael has started generating mixed reactions even before its official release, creating a wave of discussion among cinema lovers. Early reviews and ratings, particularly on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes, have been lower than expected, leaving many fans surprised given the massive anticipation surrounding the project.

In India, especially among Telugu audiences, the film had built strong excitement. Many were eager to see how the life and legacy of Michael Jackson would be portrayed on the big screen. However, the initial response has raised questions about whether the film will meet those high expectations.

That said, early critical reception does not always determine a film’s long-term success. There have been numerous cases where movies that opened to average or negative reviews later gained popularity through positive word-of-mouth from audiences. The same could happen with Michael, as viewer reactions after release may reshape its overall reception.

Meanwhile, clips and short scenes from the film have already begun circulating on social media, sparking curiosity and keeping the buzz alive. Some of these glimpses have been appreciated for their visuals and performances, suggesting that the film may still have strong elements that resonate with viewers.

With its theatrical release scheduled for April 24, 2026, the focus now shifts to audience response. The coming days will reveal whether Michael can overcome its early setbacks and deliver a performance that lives up to its hype.

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