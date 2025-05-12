Meet Kamalesh Jagan: The Rising Star of Tourist Family Taking Tamil Movie by Storm

The Tamil film Tourist Family, released on May 1st, has swept Kollywood, grossing around ₹45 crore at the box office and shattering records in the bargain. The fresh face of Abishaan Jeevith directs the movie starring Shashikumar and Simran in the lead. But it is the young hero Kamalesh Jagan, who performs in a pivotal role, that has become the center of attraction, with the Tamil audience hailing his performance as outstanding.

Audiences have flocked to social media, referring to Kamalesh as the highlight of the movie. Since the release of the movie, numerous fans who watched it have been keenly interested in knowing more about Kamalesh. In a shocking twist of fate, actor Sivakarthikeyan personally rang up the team behind the film to congratulate them, with Kamalesh mentioned specially. Joining the praises, no less than Rajinikanth recently heaped praise on the film, labelling it "super."

In Tourist Family, Kamalesh acts out the character of Shashikumar's son as well as Simran's character and manages to grab the attention of the audience with his acting as a Vijay Da­lapathi fan. Though he performed wonderfully, Kamalesh is not an actor by profession. He initially became famous as a singer and first appeared on screen as a contestant for Season 2 of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. His tmusical talent earnedhim recognition by eminent personalities such as Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, and Amala Paul, who were in the show. Their appreciation introduced Kamalesh to fame, and his transition to acting began with a job in Jyothika's movie.

Kamalesh entered the field of acting with the Tamil movie Ratchasi, in which Jyothika had played a school teacher and Kamalesh had played a student. After that, he got a place in movies like Kanmani Rambo Kathija, in which Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi had played. Kamalesh also acted in Vijay Dalapathi's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut and then became a part of the cast of Kanchana 4.

Looking back at his experience of working with Jyothika, Kamalesh narrated a touching memory from the Ratchasi shoot. "On my birthday, Jyothika madam sent biryani for all of us on the set. I was showered with love by her, as if she were sending it to her son. Surya sir once came to the set and asked me to sit with him and talk. He said that Jyothika madam would discuss me in the house a lot and tease, 'What have you done to deserve all this?" Kamalesh reminisced affectionately.

With a bright future ahead of him in the movie industry, Kamalesh is already winning hearts with his charm and talent.