Prime Video has released the first official trailer for its Emmy-winning comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The upcoming fifth and final season will have a total of eight episodes and will premiere with three episodes on April 14, followed by one new episode each Friday, until the May 26 series finale.

The fifth season plot has been kept under wraps, but according to Prime Video, “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

WATCH: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

