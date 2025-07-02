Vishnu Manchu Is Our Inspiration, Says Dil Raju

Renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju has come forward in support of Manchu Vishnu’s proactive stand against fake reviews and negative online trolling. Lauding Vishnu’s bold initiative during the release of Kannappa, Dil Raju stated that such a move is beneficial for the entire film industry and revealed that he too would adopt a similar approach going forward.

What Did Manchu Vishnu Do?

Ahead of the release of Kannappa on June 27, Manchu Vishnu took a strong stance against online negativity. Two days before the film hit the screens, he issued a public caution notice on social media, warning that any deliberate negative trolling, fake reviews, or personal attacks targeting the film would invite strict legal action.

The warning seemed to work. After the film's release, Kannappa witnessed minimal trolling and fake reviews, a rarity in today’s social media-driven environment. In fact, the film received more appreciation than criticism, and there was a noticeable drop in targeted negativity, especially on platforms like Twitter.

“We Will Follow the Same,” Says Dil Raju

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Thammudu, which is set to release on July 4, Dil Raju spoke to the media and addressed the issue of negative online trends affecting filmmakers.

“The Kannappa team made a wise move. Releasing such a warning before the film hits theatres helps in reducing fake reviews, trolling, and even piracy. We’re not against reviews — we welcome them. But we urge people to think before they write. If a review is written with the intent to deliberately damage the film, it's the producer who bears the brunt. Directors and actors can move on to the next project, but producers face financial losses,” he said.

Dil Raju appealed to the public and reviewers to offer genuine feedback instead of targeted hate. “Even if you can't help a film, please don’t cause harm,” he added.

A Collective Stand for Creative Integrity

With top industry voices like Dil Raju backing this move, it signals a growing call within the Telugu film industry to protect creative projects from baseless and harmful online attacks. The emphasis is not on silencing genuine criticism but on encouraging responsible and fair reviewing that doesn’t damage the efforts of hundreds involved in filmmaking.