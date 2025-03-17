Malayalam actor Bala slams ex-wife’s harassment charge, files police complaint

Dismissing the allegations of rape and harassment made by his second wife Elizabeth Udayan, Malayalam actor Bala stated that she needs medical intervention rather than social media attention.

In a video shared on Facebook, Bala denied the charges Elizabeth had levelled against him. He also mentioned that he has filed a police complaint against Elizabeth and a YouTuber for spreading false rumours about him. “Please leave us alone. I hope this will be my last video on this matter... Dear Elizabeth and family,” the actor captioned the video.

Bala expressed that he had loved Elizabeth sincerely and respected her family. He stated, “If someone suffering from depression and taking medication is being used in this way, my conscience tells me it’s wrong. She needs medical help. If I were a doctor in her family, I would ensure she receives the right care. Why aren’t her brothers and parents doing that?”

He further added, “What Elizabeth needs is medical attention, not social media attention.”

Warning of a defamation lawsuit against Elizabeth and several YouTube channels, Bala said, “Stop falsely accusing me of a crime I did not commit. This has to end, or I will take action.”

Bala was previously married to singer-composer Amritha Surresh. After their divorce, he married Elizabeth. Following the end of that marriage, the Malayalam actor tied the knot with his relative, Kokila, in October 2023.