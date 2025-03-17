Ed Sheeran breaks into impromptu street performance of his song ‘Azizam’

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has not just released his new song but also left his fans pleasantly surprised in New Orleans with a pop-up performance.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner stepped out of a black SUV in the city’s historic French Quarter sporting a tie-dyed tee and blue pants, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As per CBS affiliate 4WWL, he carried a portable amp and mic, and was soon joined by The Soul Rebels brass band, who recently accompanied Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The musician then proceeded to sing his new single ‘Azizam’ to an unsuspecting crowd backed by the ensemble.

As per ‘People’, the singer told the crowd that this was the first time he had ever performed the song live, per local news site Nola.com.

“We’re gonna do one song here, we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us”, the singer announced to the seated crowd, according to the outlet.

“I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live. We’ll play it once now and then we’ll walk down, play some songs that you know, and I’ll play this song again", he continued. The singer shared a video of the performance on Instagram which featured him rolling his amp down a narrow city street among a growing crowd.

“Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up”, he captioned the post.

This isn’t his first impromptu performance of the week: He brought down the house in Nashville during a surprise pop-up at the bar Tootsie's, where he performed a slew of his biggest hits along with a few covers like Britney Spears' ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’.

The singer also attempted a surprise street concert in Bengaluru, India on February 9, but local authorities quickly shut it down.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.