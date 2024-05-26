Mahesh Babu's New Look from Son's Convocation Goes Viral

Mahesh Babu's new look sporting long hair and a thick beard is creating a frenzy on social media. A picture of the superstar from his son Gautam Ghattamaneni's convocation ceremony has gone viral and has accumulated lakhs of likes in a short time.

The image shows a beaming Mahesh Babu posing with his son, who recently graduated. Fans are speculating if this rugged new look is for the actor's upcoming film with maverick director Rajamouli.

Mahesh expressed his joy at Gautam's achievement, saying he is a proud father. He wished his son the best for his next step in life. The actor is currently attending workshops in preparation for Rajamouli's project, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'.

While details are scarce, many fans believe Mahesh's long tresses and bushy beard could be his look for 'SSMB29'. The film will go on floors in the latter half of 2024 after the actor completes the workshops.

The collaboration between Rajamouli, fresh off the global success of RRR, and superstar Mahesh Babu has already generated immense buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the highly-anticipated project.