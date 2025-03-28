Introduction

After the sleeper success of Mad, which catapulted debutants Narne Nithiin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, and director Kalyan Shankar into the limelight, the team is back with its much-anticipated sequel, Mad Square. Does the film live up to the expectations? Let’s find out.

Plot

Laddu’s (Vishnu Oi) wedding brings back the Mad gang—Ashok (Narne Nithiin), Manoj (Ram Nithin), and DD (Sangeeth Shoban). However, when the wedding takes an unexpected turn, the gang heads to Goa for a getaway. But trouble follows them as they get entangled in a missing chain case. SI (Satyam Rajesh) is on their trail, while Bhai (Sunil), a notorious don, is also after them. How the gang navigates this chaos forms the crux of the story.

Analysis

From the opening credits, Mad Square recreates the spirit of its predecessor. Mad Square strictly follows Tillu Square titles that pays tribute to Tillu and its iconic scenes, dialogues.

This time, Mad Square leans more on witty dialogues than situational comedy. While some sequences feel forced, the youthful, zany humor keeps the energy alive. No where the film gets boring. It starts normally, but the film picks pace in Goa where the conflict is opened up. The second-half has its moments. The climax is justified.

Director Kalyan Shankar sticks to the strengths of the genre, delivering an entertaining package that works best when taken at face value. If you step in without heavy expectations, Mad Square offers a fun-filled ride that justifies a big-screen watch.

Technical Aspects

Writing: The script and screenplay could have been sharper, but the film compensates with engaging comedy.

Direction: Kalyan Shankar understands his audience well and ensures there’s never a dull moment.

Music & BGM: The background score adds to the fun, though the songs aren’t as memorable as the first part.

Cinematography: Vibrant and visually appealing, enhancing the film’s youthful vibe.

Editing: Crisp and well-paced, keeping the film breezy.

Production Values: Solid and in sync with the film’s high-energy appeal.

Highlights

✅ Lead actors’ chemistry—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu Oi shine

✅ Youth-centric theme that resonates well

✅ Out-and-out comedy with hilarious dialogues

✅ Engaging direction

Drawbacks

❌ Some forced comedy scenes

❌ A few logical loopholes

❌ Writing and screenplay could have been stronger

Verdict

Mad Square delivers exactly what it promises—unfiltered fun and comedy. Despite its flaws, it entertains with its humor and youthful charm. If you’re in for a laugh riot, this one’s worth a watch!