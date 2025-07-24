Maareesan Review: A Promising Start, But Fahadh Faasil’s Film Loses Grip Post-Interval

Director Sudheesh Sankar’s Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, starts off as a promising comedy thriller. The first half is full of charm, humour, and vintage Tamil vibes. But after the interval, it takes a predictable and less exciting route.

A Fun Beginning

Maareesan reunites Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil after Maamannan, and their chemistry is a delight to watch. The story begins with Dayalan (Fahadh), a thief recently released from Palayamkottai prison. He claims that some houses “call out” to him — a sign to rob them. One such house belongs to Velayudham (Vadivelu), an Alzheimer’s patient found chained to his bed.

Velayudham asks Dayalan to help him reach a bus stand so he can visit a friend in Tiruvannamalai. But when Dayalan finds out that Velayudham has ₹25 lakh in his bank account, he decides to stick around, hoping to get the ATM PIN. What follows is a road trip full of emotion, manipulation, humour, and betrayal.

Great Chemistry, Heartfelt Moments

The first half is enjoyable, with hilarious moments, nostalgic Tamil songs, and clever jokes. The duo's journey is filled with warmth and comic banter. You feel bad when Velayudham forgets simple things, and Dayalan’s antics keep you entertained.

The intermission twist is unexpected and exciting. The film keeps you emotionally invested despite its slow pace — thanks to strong performances and smart storytelling.

The Downhill Turn

However, after the interval, the tone shifts from comedy to thriller. The film begins to follow a predictable path, focusing on a serious crime. The storytelling becomes formulaic, and the once-interesting plot feels stretched and unconvincing.

While the film tries to handle a sensitive issue responsibly — without showing any graphic scenes — the way it wraps up feels outdated and morally unclear. Though some might accept the climax, it doesn’t quite hit the right note.

What Works

Vadivelu’s performance is powerful, especially in emotional scenes. He makes you laugh and cry — a rare balance.

Fahadh Faasil is completely in sync with his character, making even morally grey actions entertaining to watch.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and Kalaiselvan Sivaji’s cinematography add depth and beauty.

Vivek Prasanna makes an impact in a short but meaningful role.

Final Verdict

Maareesan is a mixed bag — a strong start with great performances and feel-good moments, followed by a shaky second half with convenient and predictable writing. Still, the chemistry between the lead actors and the emotional weight of the story make it worth a watch.

If you're okay with a bumpy second half, Maareesan offers plenty of heart and humour in its journey.