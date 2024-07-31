Luv Kataria and Armaan Malik Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Jul 31, 2024, 12:43 IST
Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has been a hit with fans. The show has received positive feedback. The grand finale is approaching soon.According to reports, Luv Kataria and Armaan Malik have been eliminated from the show. Fans are shocked by Luv Kataria’s elimination.

It remains to be confirmed if Luv Kataria and Armaan Malik were indeed eliminated from the show.

