Six killed due to severe rain, landslides in Vietnam

Hanoi, July 31 (IANS) Six people have been killed due to torrential rain and landslides in Vietnam's northern region, the country's National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported on Wednesday.

Downpour-triggered landslides and floods killed two people in Ha Giang province, two in Dien Bien province, one in Thai Nguyen and another in Bac Giang in the past week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two others were injured in Bac Kan province while one was still missing in Son La province.

Meanwhile, 82 houses in the region collapsed or were flooded, over 71 ha of rice was damaged, and 51 locations with 5,308 cubic meters of soil and rocks were eroded, said the committee.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that heavy rains will continue in the northern region in the next few days.

