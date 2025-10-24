Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Delay: Why Is This Malayalam Superhero Film Still Not Streaming?

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam female superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1, was earlier expected to be part of JioHotstar’s Diwali OTT line-up. However, the much-awaited film is still missing from the platform, leaving fans restless and speculating online about the reason behind the delay.

Why Has Lokah Chapter 1 Not Released on OTT Yet?

Lokah Chapter 1 is confirmed to stream on JioHotstar, but no official digital premiere date has been revealed so far. The delay has now sparked an active Reddit thread, where fans are trying to decode what’s holding up the release.

One Reddit user commented, “It’s still running in theaters. I went to a mall yesterday and they were playing Lokah.” Another wrote, “Almost all the movies that released alongside it are already on OTT. Maybe DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) decided to delay after seeing the film’s box-office performance.”

A humorous user added, “Maybe they’re waiting for Halloween — it fits the theme! Could be planning a pan-India OTT release trailer too.”

Meanwhile, another fan joked, “The JioHotstar editor must be adding a yellowish filter to match their logo. Once they remove Dolby audio and add the filter, they’ll announce the release date with a yellow-themed teaser.”

When Will Lokah Chapter 1 Release on OTT?

Although there’s no official confirmation from JioHotstar or the makers, earlier reports suggested that Lokah Chapter 1 would premiere digitally on October 17, 2025. That, however, did not happen.

Now, fresh reports indicate that the film could release by or before October 31, 2025, but again, fans are still waiting for an official word.

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 turned out to be a massive blockbuster. Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, the film earned an impressive ₹301.45 crore worldwide, including ₹119.6 crore from overseas markets.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has become the first Malayalam movie to cross the ₹300-crore mark globally, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

What’s Next for the Lokah Franchise?

After the phenomenal success of Lokah Chapter 1, the makers have already confirmed the sequel — Lokah Chapter 2. The next installment will feature Tovino Thomas in a major role, while the first part starred Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, and Sarath Sabha alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Until the OTT release is announced, fans continue to wait eagerly — refreshing their JioHotstar app and decoding every new rumor on social media.