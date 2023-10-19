leo imdb rating

Thalapathy Vijay is basking in the glory of his latest release LEO, which today opened to a thunderous response from all quarters. Vijay's fans can't stop raving about the film. That's not all.

LEO has got the highest rating on IMDb. Yes, what you read is right. LEO has been rated 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

LEO is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Apart from Vijay, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.