bhagavanth kesari imdb rating

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari was released in theatres this Thursday. The fans out there are raving about the film. The critics have given impressive ratings to the entertainer.

Did you know how much the IMDb rated Bhagavanth Kesari?

IMDb, which provides information about thousands of films, has rated the movie 5 out of 10. This is the lowest rating, given Balakrishna’s stature.

Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Shine Screens. Sree Leela and Kajal Aggarwal are the female leads.