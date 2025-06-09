Kuberaa Telugu States Theatrical Business Estimated at Rs 40 Crore

The excitement around Kuberaa is building fast as the film gears up for its pan-India release on June 20, 2025. A major reason behind all the buzz is the presence of King Nagarjuna, whose star power still rules Telugu cinema. His strong screen presence has already impressed fans, and many believe the film is a hit even before its release.

In Andhra Pradesh, the theatrical rights have been sold for a massive ₹18 crore. Trade analysts say that the film could do business worth around ₹40 crore across the Telugu states — a record for a film featuring Dhanush. Thanks to Nagarjuna’s involvement, the numbers have gone to a whole new level.

Dhanush also has a solid fan base in the region, with earlier hits like Raghuvaran B.Tech and SIR doing really well. The added star value of Rashmika Mandanna and the direction of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kammula have only added to the hype.

With a powerful star cast, huge pre-release business, and fans eagerly waiting, Kuberaa is expected to make a big splash at the box office when it hits theatres on June 20.