Kuberaa Review: Dhanush, Nagarjuna's Solid Show in Sekhar Kammula's Sincere Tale

What’s the Film About?

Kuberaa is a unique story about the clash between the super-rich and the poorest of the poor. The plot revolves around Deepak (played by Nagarjuna), a calm and clever CBI officer who plans a massive scam and uses beggars to pull it off. One of those beggars, Deva (played by Dhanush), ends up turning the game around in unexpected ways. This twist forms the core of the movie.

Performances

The film is carried by two brilliant performances — Nagarjuna and Dhanush.

Nagarjuna plays his part with quiet strength. He doesn’t overact or try to impress; instead, he delivers a calm, mature performance that fits the role perfectly. It’s a refreshing return for him and will likely be appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Dhanush is the real star here. He plays a beggar with complete honesty and never looks like he’s pretending. His body language, especially the subtle hand movements showing a disability, are incredibly well done. He disappears into the character — a reminder of why he’s considered one of the best actors in India today.

Rashmika Mandanna joins in the second half. While her performance is decent, it doesn’t have the emotional depth that the rest of the film carries. She sticks to her usual acting style, and that feels a little underwhelming compared to the heavyweights around her.

Supporting Cast

Jim Sarbh is perfectly cast as a greedy businessman.

Sayaji Shinde, Dalip Tahil, and Sunaina deliver solid support.

The film wisely keeps the cast small, staying focused on the core story.

Story & Direction

Director Sekhar Kammula steps away from his usual light-hearted films and dives into a serious, bold subject. The film starts off with big stakes — a ₹1 lakh crore scam and a powerful plan involving the rich using beggars as fake identities (Benamis). While the setup is interesting, it initially lacks depth. But that changes once Dhanush’s world is introduced.

The scenes exploring the life of beggars, their struggles, and the emotional bond among them bring heart to the film. The song Naa Koduka adds strong emotional weight. Even though some of the transformation scenes are not deeply developed, they are still powerful enough to keep viewers invested.

The second half focuses on how Deva deals with danger and realizes the value of the fortune he unknowingly holds. There are slow parts, but emotional scenes — like the one involving a pregnant beggar — and Dhanush’s expressive song Poyiraa Mama keep the film grounded and touching.

The climax includes a bold sequence where a beggar turns the tables on the elite. While it might feel a bit dramatic or cinematic, it’s emotionally satisfying. The final scenes cleverly explain the title Kuberaa, and the emotional payoff feels earned.

Technical Aspects

Music by Devi Sri Prasad: The songs blend smoothly into the story, and the background score elevates every emotional and intense scene.

Cinematography by Niketh Bommi: Visually, the film is stunning. The contrast between the streets and corporate world is shown beautifully.

Editing: The film could’ve been shorter. Some scenes drag, and a tighter cut would’ve helped the pace.

Production Values: The film looks rich, polished, and well-produced — even without heavy action, the scale and quality are top-notch.

What Works?

Dhanush’s flawless acting

Nagarjuna’s restrained and classy performance

A fresh and different story

Emotionally strong scenes

Smart writing and a meaningful climax

What Doesn’t Work?

Feels long at times

Some scenes are a bit too dramatic or cinematic

Rashmika’s role could’ve been stronger

Final Verdict:

Kuberaa is a bold and refreshing film that mixes emotional depth with a socially relevant story. Dhanush delivers yet another unforgettable performance, and Nagarjuna’s calm, composed act is a welcome change. While it has its flaws — like the runtime and a few exaggerated moments — the film still manages to leave a strong impact. A worthy theatrical watch, especially for those who love meaningful cinema with solid performances.