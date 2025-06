June 19, 2025

The results of AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 were officially announced on Thursday afternoon, and once again, girl students have made their mark by securing top positions across all categories. AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 95%, with girls leading from the front in both 3-year and 5-year law programs, as well as in the postgraduate law entrance exam.