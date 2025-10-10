Kishkindhapuri OTT Release Date Locked as October 17

After a successful theatrical release, the spine-chilling horror thriller Kishkindhapuri is now all set to make its digital debut on October 17 on ZEE5. Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Makarand Deshpande, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles.

A Terrifying Tale Set in a Forgotten Radio Station

Kishkindhapuri unfolds against the eerie backdrop of an abandoned radio station, where a group of visitors embarks on a ghost tour. What begins as a curious adventure soon turns into a nightmare when they inadvertently awaken a dormant spirit. As fear consumes them, the group realizes there’s no way out, and survival becomes their only goal.

Cast Speak About Their Haunting Experience

Lead actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas opened up about the challenges of working in the horror genre. “This was one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on because horror requires you to react to things that aren’t always there in front of you,” he shared. “As an actor, it pushed me out of my comfort zone. Even off-camera, the eerie setting of the radio station lingered with me. I think audiences will enjoy the way the film keeps you guessing at every turn.”

Actress Anupama Parameswaran also spoke about the authenticity of the experience. “What excited me about Kishkindhapuri was how real everything felt. My character isn’t a typical ‘horror heroine’—she’s vulnerable, scared, yet finds strength in unexpected moments,” she said. “Shooting in those haunting locations was an experience in itself; it almost felt like the environment was pushing us deeper into our roles.”

A Chilling Treat for Horror Lovers

With gripping performances, haunting visuals, and a taut screenplay that keeps audiences guessing till the very end, Kishkindhapuri promises to be a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

The film’s transition from the big screen to OTT is expected to draw a wider audience, eager to experience its suspense-filled atmosphere and emotional intensity from the comfort of their homes.