Kantara Chapter 1 Faces Heavy Losses in the USA Despite ₹500+ Crore Collection in India

Kantara Chapter 1 has faced a tough run in the USA market, suffering significant losses despite managing to post respectable box office numbers. The film has so far collected around $4 million, which, while decent, falls far short of its break-even target of $8 million.

The overseas distribution rights were reportedly sold at an inflated price, making profitability a steep challenge. Even as the film nears the end of its theatrical run, the total US box office is expected to touch only $4.5 million by next week — likely marking its final figure.

In India, Kantara Chapter 1 was distributed by Hombale Productions, which handled the release through local banners on a commission basis. However, the US buyers, who acquired the film at a high cost, were solely dependent on the American box office performance to recover their investment. Unfortunately, the returns have not lived up to expectations.

With four major releases lined up for the Diwali week, industry experts say it’s unrealistic to expect any further boost for Kantara Chapter 1 in the overseas market.

The situation serves as a clear reminder that overpricing in film distribution can negate even respectable box office numbers, turning potentially successful ventures into financial losses.