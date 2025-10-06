Kantara Box Office Collection: Now Alongside Pushpa 2, Kalki

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which hit theaters on Thursday, October 2, has made a spectacular start at the box office. The film reportedly earned around ₹90 crore on its opening day and continued its strong run over the extended weekend, bringing its four-day total to approximately ₹330 crore.

Despite a relatively slow pre-release buzz, the film quickly turned into a blockbuster after hitting theaters. On BookMyShow alone, over one million tickets were sold on opening day, a rare achievement in Indian cinema.

The film maintained this momentum throughout the weekend, selling 1.28 million tickets on Thursday, 1.27 million on Friday, 1.3 million on Saturday, and 1.04 million on Sunday. This marks four consecutive days with over one million tickets sold, placing Kantara Chapter 1 in an elite group of films.

So far, only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD have achieved similar milestones, with Pushpa 2 reaching six million-ticket days and Kalki 2898 AD managing four. With this feat, Kantara Chapter 1 cements its place as a major success for Rishab Shetty and his team.