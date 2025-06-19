Jurassic World Rebirth: Where to Watch the Jurassic Movies on OTT

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, is all set to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is one of the most talked-about films this year. Its premiere was a star-studded event with actors like Audrina Miranda, Ed Skrein, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonathan Bailey walking the red carpet in style. Their fashion and presence stole the show.

The story of Rebirth takes place five years after Jurassic World: Dominion. Earth has become mostly unlivable for dinosaurs, and only a few survive in remote, tropical regions. Among them are three giant dinosaurs whose DNA might help scientists create a powerful life-saving drug.

Where to Watch Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies & TV Series Online

With Jurassic World: Rebirth—starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey—hitting theatres on July 2, now’s the perfect time to revisit the entire Jurassic saga. Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting out, here’s where you can stream all the movies and series online, for free.

🦖 Movies & Series Available to Watch

All Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, including the classic 1993 original based on Michael Crichton's bestselling novel, are available to stream on: Peacock and JioCinema.

These platforms also include related TV series and animated spin-offs like Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, letting you dive deep into the dino universe while you wait for the latest installment.