Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 Declared Today – Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results
The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur is all set to release the RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 today, June 19, at 11:30 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results online through the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in, or via the result portal at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
The announcement was confirmed via an official post on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Department of Education, Rajasthan.
RSOS Result 2025 Announcement
As per official protocol, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar will declare the results at 11:30 AM from the Shiksha Sankul campus. Following the announcement, the result link will be activated for students to check their marks.
How to Check RSOS Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 Online:
Students can follow these simple steps to access their marksheet:
- Visit the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link that says ‘RSOS Class 10th/12th Results 2025’ on the homepage
- Enter your login credentials as mentioned on the admit card
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Exams Postponed in Six Districts Due to Border Tensions
Notably, the RSOS exams were earlier postponed in six border districts — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur — due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. For students in these districts, the Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from May 28 to May 30, 2025.