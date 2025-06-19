Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 Declared Today – Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur is all set to release the RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 today, June 19, at 11:30 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results online through the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in, or via the result portal at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The announcement was confirmed via an official post on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Department of Education, Rajasthan.

RSOS Result 2025 Announcement

As per official protocol, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar will declare the results at 11:30 AM from the Shiksha Sankul campus. Following the announcement, the result link will be activated for students to check their marks.

How to Check RSOS Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 Online:

Students can follow these simple steps to access their marksheet:

Visit the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that says ‘RSOS Class 10th/12th Results 2025’ on the homepage

Enter your login credentials as mentioned on the admit card

Click on ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Exams Postponed in Six Districts Due to Border Tensions

Notably, the RSOS exams were earlier postponed in six border districts — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur — due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. For students in these districts, the Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from May 28 to May 30, 2025.