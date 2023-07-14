Breaking news for the BTS ARMYs, BTS’ Jin wanted to pursue a career in acting while joining the music industry. Epiphany singer talked about how his agency BigHit Entertainment convinced him to join a K-Pop band in 2011. He also revealed that they promised to make him an actor.

Recently, on the account of BTS’ 10 year anniversary, BTS published their memoir ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS’. This is the first official book of the group which not only shares the stories of their struggle but also expresses the love the band has for their fans.

In the memoir, Jin, the eldest member of the group shared some unknown facts and information about himself. These facts were shared online by the fans. An excerpt from the memoir states that Jin laughs, reminiscing about his casting at BigHit Entertainment during the spring of 2011. What the employees who had to sign him had promised to him, although the promise hasn’t been brought into action.

BTS Book Spoilers: The way Jin started his story damn😭 but slayyy pic.twitter.com/KlQwkRyeND — vale⁷🐰 🎰see’s paramore d-6 (@idle_vale) July 9, 2023

Jin further states that they talked about how these days idols are getting into acting and that they will eventually help Jin to become an actor. Jin mentioned that this was how the agency convinced him and that it was normal that a member of an idol group would also be able to work as an actor.

For those who do not know, Jin has completed his Bachelor’s Degree at South Korea's Konkuk University in the Department of Film and Visual Arts. Not only that, he has also majored in Film and holds a Master’s degree from Hanyang Cyber University.

BTS’ Jin was also rumoured to make his debut in acting. However, He cleared the air in 2022 on Weverse when a fan asked him about the same. He wrote, "I have seen some rumours that I will be acting… I don't know. Nothing as such is planned at all. Also, at present, I'm not interested in doing it either.”

Also Read: BTS Jungkook's Name Engraved On Seoul National University Children’s Hospital