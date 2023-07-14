BTS Jungkook's Name Engraved On Seoul National University Children’s Hospital

BTS’ Jungkook’s name has been engraved on the wall of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

Recently, a revelation was made due to which the BTS ARMY and the public’s hearts are swelling with pride and immense happiness and the reason behind it is Jeon Jungkook of BTS. The name ‘Jeon Jung Kook’ has been found to be engraved on the walls of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

Showcasing the impact of BTS in the music industry, this unimaginable information has created a bond between the golden maknae and the hospital for youngsters. In recent days, an online forum posted a picture which brought the attention of the wall on which Jungkook’s name was engraved among the names of large donors at the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

In the month of April this year, BTS’ Jungkook was a hot topic due to his generous donation of 1 Billion Won to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. This heartwarming act touched not only the fans but also the public.

The hospital revealed about the generous act of the artist and stated that the funds will be provided for the assistance of underprivileged children who are suffering from severe illness. Most importantly, this donation will support the hospital’s major care centre initiatives and will focus on enhancing healthcare services to help the children.

Overall, BTS ARMYs and Korean netizens were very happy after knowing about his kind gesture. Fans all over the world commented, "He's so amazing," "I saw that he made a large donation on the news before. It's good to see his name on the large donor's list," "He's so awesome," "I cheer him on so much," "He gave so much," "Jungkook is the best," "Donating 1 billion KRW at once is really amazing," "He's such a good person," and "BTS always sets a good example."

