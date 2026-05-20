Jetlee OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Actor and comedian Satya is ready to entertain audiences once again as his latest film Jetlee prepares for its digital premiere. After a limited response during its theatrical release, the action-comedy film is now heading to OTT with hopes of reaching a wider audience.

Streaming platform JioHotstar has officially confirmed that the movie will begin streaming from May 25, 2026.

Multi-Language OTT Release

Along with Telugu, the film will also be available in:

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

The multi-language release is expected to help the film attract viewers across South India through the OTT platform.

Action and Comedy Blend

Directed by Ritesh Rana, the movie combines action sequences with comedy-driven moments. Though the film did not make a major impact at the box office, the makers are hopeful that digital audiences may respond differently after its OTT launch.

Cast and Crew

Apart from Satya in the lead role, the movie also stars:

Rhea Singha

Vennela Kishore

Ajay

Harsha Chemudu

Kabir Duhan Singh

The project was produced under the banner of Clap Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers.

Music for the film was composed by Kaala Bhairava, who handled both songs and background score.

OTT Audience Response Awaited

With growing interest in Telugu films on streaming platforms, the makers are now looking toward the OTT release to give the movie a fresh opportunity among home viewers.