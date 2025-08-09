Jatadhara Team Wishes Superstar Mahesh Babu a Happy Birthday

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday today, August 9, 2025, the team of Jatadhara Sudheer Babu, Zee Studios, Umesh Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Kussum Arora and Bhavini Goswami extends its warmest wishes to the superstar. Mahesh Babu's remarkable contributions to cinema have been a constant source of inspiration for the team.

"Jatadhara" has made a remarkable debut with its teaser, which garnered over 1 million views in just 6 hours after its release on August 8, 2025. This supernatural thriller film, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar and ensemble cast promises to redefine the genre with its blend of Indian mythology and modern science.

Zee Studios, Prerna Arora's and Shivin Narang’s Ess Kay Gee Entertainment are behind this ambitious project, which is expected to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.