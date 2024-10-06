Jani Master's Bail to be Cancelled

Choreographer Jani Master, who secured interim bail to attend the 70th National Film Awards, may get his interim bail cancelled. Ranga Reddy court had earlier granted interim bail to Jani master from October 6 to October 12 to attend the National Film Awards at New Delhi.

Jani Master had secured interim bail to attend the prestigious award ceremony in New Delhi, scheduled for October 8th. However, with the sudden cancellation of the award, there is now growing uncertainty over the status of his bail, as it was granted specifically for his participation in the event. This development has raised questions about whether his bail will now be revoked in light of the award withdrawal.

The situation marks a significant blow to the choreographer, who was expected to be honored for his contributions to the film industry.

According to reports, Jani Master's National Film Award has been revoked following the filing of a POCSO case against him. The committee overseeing the awards has decided to cancel the National Film Award for Best Choreography, which was initially awarded to Jani Basha for his work in 2022.

