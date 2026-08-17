Husharu Pittalu OTT release: When and where to watch?

The Telugu romantic drama Husharu Pittalu is now getting ready for its OTT release. The movie received a good response from young audiences after its theatrical release.

The film has a youthful story with romance, family emotions and a social message. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights.

Husharu Pittalu OTT Release Date

Husharu Pittalu was released in theatres on August 15, 2026. According to reports, the movie may start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of September 2026.

The film is expected to arrive on OTT around three to four weeks after its theatrical release. However, the exact streaming date is yet to be officially announced.

The movie stars Anshu and Vasavi Ganesan in the lead roles. It is directed by Bikshu Yadav and produced by Venkat Yadav under the Rudra Kranti Pictures banner.

What Is Husharu Pittalu About?

The story follows Ravi and Chitti, two teenagers from a village in Telangana.

Ravi is a bright student who always performs well in his studies. However, the influence of his friends and easy access to harmful online content through smartphones changes his life.

Chitti, a ninth-grade student, develops feelings for Ravi. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn, leading to serious consequences for both of them.

The film shows how their choices affect their education, future and families. It also focuses on the importance of parents guiding children and helping them understand the risks of online content and teenage relationships.

Husharu Pittalu on OTT

With its mix of teenage emotions, family drama and a social message, Husharu Pittalu is now looking to connect with OTT viewers. The film's Amazon Prime Video release could give it a wider audience after its theatrical run.

Viewers will have to wait for the official announcement to know the confirmed OTT streaming date.

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