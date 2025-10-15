Hero Priyadarshi on Mithra Mandali: When I heard the script, I Thoroughly Enjoyed

Presented by Bunny Vas under the BV Works banner, Mithra Mandali is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under Saptaswa Media Works. Directed by Vijender, the film stars Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, with Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vishnu Oi, Ragh Mayur, Prasad Behra, and VTV Ganesh in key roles. The film releases on October 16. As part of the promotions, hero Priyadarshi interacted with the media. Here’s what he shared—

Did Anudeep and Vijender write the story together?

Anudeep, Vijay, Aditya Hasan, and Kalyan Shankar were all roommates. It’s hard to tell whose influence rubbed off on whom—they all have a similar madness that unites them. When I first heard the story from Vijender, I felt like it was something Anudeep could’ve written! But then I realized how detailed and original Vijender’s narration was—it was clearly his own story. This film is a collaboration of friendships: Bunny Vas’s Mithra Mandali, Vijender’s Mithra Mandali,the actorsMithra Mandali, and the technicians’ Mithra Mandali

Did the confidence from ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ make you okay this film?

When Anudeep narrated Jathi Ratnalu, I loved his writing style—how he humorously comments on social issues. Vijender, too, wrote some brilliant satirical scenes in Mithra Mandali based on caste and social norms. Personally, I don’t believe society changes through messages in films.

What’s your take on negative or “cringe” comments on social media?

Trying to make people laugh isn’t wrong—but making fun of others to create comedy, that’s what I call cringe. Sometimes people post negative comments when they can’t argue back or do anything else. Some jokes work for certain people, and some don’t—it’s as simple as that.

Every comedy film now gets compared to ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. Why do another film in a similar genre?

Mithra Mandali and Jathi Ratnalu are completely different. After Jathi Ratnalu, I did distinct films like 35 – Chinna Katha Kadu and Court. I don’t like sticking to one type of genre. In fact, I usually say no to scripts that resemble Jathi Ratnalu.

Do you think there’s a deliberate negative campaign against ‘Mithra Mandali’?

Everyone has the right to criticize, and constructive criticism is always welcome. But I’ve noticed targeted hate—people trying to humiliate and drag us down. That’s why a few of us made that funny video as a response. Those spreading such negativity don’t even use real names—they hide behind fake IDs. What can we really do about that?

What kind of buzz is ‘Mithra Mandali’ getting overseas?

There’s great buzz overseas! Telugu audiences abroad spend a lot to watch our films because of their love for our language and cinema. I’m sure Mithra Mandali,will make them laugh and connect with it deeply.

How did Niharika NM come on board?

Since Niharika NM is Telugu, it was easy for her to blend in with us. She was extremely comfortable and quickly became an asset to the team.

What was your reaction when you first heard the script?

I thoroughly enjoyed Mithra Mandali when I first heard it—it felt entertaining from start to finish. What I imagined while listening to the story is exactly what I saw on screen, which is why I’m so confident about this film.

Why did you make that bold statement — “If you don’t like Mithra Mandali, don’t watch my next films”?

I said that out of sheer confidence in this film. Just like Nani said a similar line for Court, I said it out of love and faith in Mithra Mandali, not to undermine other films.

How many projects are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m shooting for Premante. Apart from that, I’ve liked two more scripts, and announcements for those will be made soon.

What’s the story like in Mithra Mandali?

The story isn’t aimed at any individual or community. It’s a fictional setup with a satirical tone. Some might feel, “Is this about us?” — but it’s not meant to offend anyone. It’s a fun entertainer that doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments and is designed to make everyone laugh.

Do you feel pressure with the film having paid premieres?

There are three other films releasing around the same time. By holding paid premieres, we’re technically releasing first, which means our result will be known first too. But that’s a call taken by Bunny Vas and the team. I believe the premieres will actually help us. At the end of the day, the audience’s verdict is final. Until then, I just hope the media continues to support us.

Thank you all, and wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!