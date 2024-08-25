Gautham Krishna’s Solo Boy Movie First Single Title Song Out!

The first single, titled "Solo Boy," from the upcoming movie "Solo Boy" starring Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gautham Krishna, was launched today. The film is produced by Seven Hills Satish Kumar under Seven Hills Productions and directed by P. Naveen Kumar. Juda Shandy has composed the music, with Aata Sandeep as the choreographer.

To celebrate the launch, a "Solo Boy Title Song Hook Step Challenge" was announced, offering prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second, and third place winners, respectively.

Director P. Naveen Kumar expressed his gratitude to the producer and lauded Gautham Krishna for his emotional scenes, songs, and action sequences, wishing for the film's success.

Producer Seven Hills Satish Kumar extended his thanks to the media and praised the entire cast and crew, especially Gautham Krishna, whom he believes will become a major star.

Hero Gautham Krishna shared that the best participants in the hook step challenge, who tag the team, will be awarded in front of the media. He thanked Sandeep Master, lyricist Kasarla Shyam, and singer Rahul Sipliganj for their contributions. He also urged his fans to focus on positivity and avoid negative trolling.