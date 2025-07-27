Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Spotted at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Cafe is a paradise for foodies, and it seems even international stars can’t resist its soft idlis and crispy dosas! On Saturday, content creator Shakira had a star-struck moment when she bumped into none other than Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – best known for his role as Jaime Lannister – at the popular eatery.

Shakira, an “engineer-turned-content creator,” shared a video on social media showing herself casually filming at the cafe before spotting the actor enjoying a traditional South Indian meal in the background. Nikolaj, dressed in a simple black shirt and black hat, was seen relishing idlis and dosas with fellow tourists.

“So I was at @therameshwaramcafe, Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me. It was a star-struck moment,” Shakira wrote in her caption.

Her followers quickly flooded the comments section, asking for details of the chance encounter. Nikolaj was gracious enough to pose for a selfie with her, making the moment even more special.

Not the First Time He’s Been Spotted

This isn’t the first time Nikolaj has been seen interacting with Indian personalities. In November last year, Indian actor and creator Prajakta Koli met the actor in New York. The two shared a fun conversation about the environment, with Nikolaj joking about helicopters “following” Prajakta because she was “that famous.”

Nikolaj’s Upcoming Projects

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shot to global fame for his role as Jaime Lannister in the HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019. He starred alongside Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage as part of the powerful Lannister clan.

The actor will next be seen in BBC’s highly anticipated historical epic series King and Conqueror. The trailer for the show dropped online on July 25. He also appears alongside Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me.