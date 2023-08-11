Funny Memes On Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar was released in theatres. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is a comeback film of the director after a decade.

Chiranjeevi's fans who went to watch the first show are sharing their reviews on social media.

Bholaa Shankar failed to live up to the audience's expectations. Several Netizens expressed their displeasure on Twitter through memes about the film.

Have a look at the reactions below:

