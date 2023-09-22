Film Based on the Game "GTA" will be Released on October 6

The movie GTA is going to be released in the theaters on October 6th, with Chaithanya Pasupuleti and Heena Rai as the hero and heroine.

The movie is bankrolled by Ashwatthama Productions. Debutant director Deepak Sidhanth is helming the movie. Music by Mark K Robin and it is edited by Garry BH. KV Prasad provided the cinematography for this movie.

It will be released in theaters on October 6 after the pre-production is completed. The release poster of this film was unveiled by the writer and director of (gangs of godavari) Krishna Chaitanya. On this occasion, he said I wish the success for the upcoming GTA movie with a new concept, and said that this movie is coming with a catchy title to connect with 90 kids and it will bring back nostalgic memories.

This movie is being made as a crime action drama. Director Deepak Sidhanth said that the film is based on the game GTA.

