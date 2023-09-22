Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost Release Date Out

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's Pan India Film 'Ghost' is being made as High Voltage Action Thriller. Director Srini is crafting the film as big daddy of action films. Popular politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie on a prestigious manner under his Sandesh Productions.

'Ghost' is gearing up to hit the screens globally on 19th October for Dussehra in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Makers released the euphoric 'Original Gangster Music' from 'Ghost' in a grand event held amidst fans are Loyola College in Chennai. The high voltage song is composed by Arjun Janya has lyrics in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The lyrical video is highly impressive with Shivarajkumar's towering screen presence along with glimpses from making of the film.

In addition to Ghost striking promotional material, Shivanna's role in recent Blockbuster, Jailer received tremendous response which further raised the hype around the film. Popular Bollywood distributor Jayantilal Gada of Pen Movies has acquired theatrical, dubbing, digital rights of 'Ghost' for a fancy rate reflects the craze of the film.

The crew of 'Ghost' comprises top technicians. Dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM. Music is composed by popular music director Arjun Janya. Cinematographer Mahendra Simha’s captivating visuals promise to take the film a notch higher. Production Design is by Mohan B Kere. PRO, BA Raju’s Team will be doing Telugu version PR work 'Ghost' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages produced by top production house Sandesh Productions.

