Chandramukhi 2 Pre Release Event Locked

Star Choreographer, Actor, Producer, Director, Raghava Lawrence in a lead role, Bollywood Starlet Kangana Ranaut in a titular role are playing the lead roles in the big budgeted film, 'Chandramukhi 2'. Senior Director P. Vasu is helming this project. Subhaskaran is producing the film under prominent production house Lyca Productions.

This high budgeted film is getting released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages on 28th September. Sri Lakshmi Movies banner is releasing 'Chandramukhi 2' in both Telugu states.

Recently released 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer has multiplied the expectations on the film. 17 years ago, Chandramukhi tried to take her vengeance on Vettaiah Raajah by breaking the doors of her room where she was captivated with her signature warcry, 'Laka Laka Laka', but in vain. After all these years, she is once again coming back to take her revenge.

The trailer promises that 'Chandramukhi 2' will engage and entertain the audience with horror and comedy elements. While Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to impress as Chandramukhi, Raghava Lawrence will be seen in stylish look and as Vettaiah Raajah.

A grand pre-release event of 'Chandramukhi 2' will be held at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on 24th September. Popular event organizers YouWe Media is making arrangements to make this event a grand affair in Hyderabad.

