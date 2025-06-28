The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: Streaming Date, Plot Details, and More

The Family Man fans, get ready! The producers have released a teaser surprise, providing an electrifying look at the eagerly awaited third season of the spy thriller. With the massive success of its first two seasons in 2019 and 2021, Season 3 is finally on its way — and the anticipation is at an all-time high!.

Manoj Bajpayee returns to his iconic character of Srikanth Tiwari, a middle-class individual struggling to keep his double life as a top intelligence officer under wraps. Priyamani returns to star opposite him again as his forceful wife. Being directed by the renowned duo Raj & DK, The Family Man Season 3 will be available only on Amazon Prime Video.

What to Look for from Season 3?

While Season 1 was about preventing terrorist attacks on India, Season 2 worked on a Tamil rebel outfit story and had Samantha in a shining role. The third season, as indicated at the end of Season 2, is likely to delve into sensitive topics like the COVID-19 vaccine and geopolitical tensions with China — with another surefire gripping yarn full of real-world resonance.

Besides Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, the new season is also reintroducing important characters portrayed by Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Vedant Sinha. The teaser holds high-voltage drama, power-packed action, and the signature dark humor the show is famous for.

With its patriotic undertones and adrenaline-charged plotlines, The Family Man Season 3 is looking to be one of the biggest OTT releases this year.