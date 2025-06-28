Nayan Sarika Comes On Board For Niharika Konidela’s Next Production With Sangeeth Shobhan

Niharika Konidela is on a roll as a producer after scoring a huge success with her maiden production venture, Committee Kurrollu, which also recently won two Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. Building on this success, Niharika has launched her second production under her banner, Pink Elephant Pictures, starring young sensation Sangeeth Shobhan, who garnered immense popularity with MAD and MAD Square. Supremely talented filmmaker Manasa Sharma is directing this exciting new project.

The latest addition to this highly anticipated venture is Nayan Sarika, who will be playing the female lead in the film. She has officially come on board to star opposite Sangeeth. It was Pink Elephant Pictures that introduced Nayan Sarika to Telugu audiences through the web series Hello World (ZEE5) and Bench Life (Sony LIV). Following this, she appeared in successful films like Aay and Ka. Her inclusion in this new project will make it even bigger and continues her successful collaboration with Pink Elephant Pictures.

This film also marks the reunion of Niharika, Sangeeth, and Manasa, who previously worked together on the ZEE5 web series Oka Chinna Family Story, with Sangeeth in the lead role and Manasa serving as the writer. Niharika, Manasa, and Nayan also teamed up earlier for Bench Life, which was directed by Manasa.

Alongside Sangeeth and Nayan, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, and Aruna Bhikshu.

Mahesh Uppala is co-writing the screenplay and dialogues for this upcoming film alongside Manasa Sharma. Anudeep Dev is composing the music, and Manyam Ramesh is the executive producer. Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri are taking care of the PR duties, and Ticket Factory is in charge of marketing. More updates on the remaining cast and crew will be announced soon.