Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead in Assam

Actor Rohit Basfore, known for his upcoming role in Family Man 3, the third installment of the hit spy thriller series, was found dead near a waterfall in Assam on Sunday evening (April 27). His family has alleged murder, claiming his death may be connected to a recent parking dispute.

Rohit had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., he left home for an outing with friends. Hours later, the family lost contact with him. That evening, a friend informed them of an “accident.” Rohit was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His family strongly suspects foul play. They revealed that Rohit was recently involved in a parking altercation, where three individuals Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore allegedly threatened to kill him. A gym owner named Amardeep, who reportedly invited Rohit on the outing, has also been named by the family.

An autopsy performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital found multiple injuries, including severe wounds to the head and face. Police confirmed a murder investigation is ongoing, and all four accused are currently absconding.

Rohit’s role in Family Man 3, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and newcomer Jaideep Ahlawat, was expected to boost his acting career. His sudden and tragic death has shocked both fans and the film industry.