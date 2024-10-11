Diwali 2024: Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar Gears Up for Oct 31 Release!

Dulquer Salmaan, the multi-lingual actor of Indian Cinema, is starring in Lucky Baskhar, a movie about an extra-ordinary journey of an ordinary man. Popular director Venky Atluri is writing and directing the film and there is a huge anticipation and buzz surrounding the film. The makers have locked the release of the film for Diwali holiday, on 31st October.

Talking about the promotional plan of the film, director Venky Atluri and Producer Naga Vamsi interacted with media. Revealing about their plans, Venky Atluri announced that the theatrical trailer of the film will be grandly unveiled on 21st October. Adding, producer revealed that the movie pre-release event will be held on 26th or 27th October in Telugu states and movie will have premieres all-over from evening shows on 30th October.

Both of them expressed great confidence on the film and stated that the movie will give a different, entertaining experience to audiences in the theatres. Venky Atluri talking about the movie genre stated that he got inspired by Hollywood classic "Wolf of Wall Street". He further revealed that he did not take any scene from any popular movie but he wanted to explore such a new genre for Indian Cinema with this film. He confidently stated that they are making a film in completely unexplored genre in Indian Cinema.

On choosing Dulquer Salmaan, director revealed that he wanted an actor who can carry a very different character while suiting the middle-class persona of his lead protagonist. He also revealed that Dulquer Salmaan has a believable charm and his performance in the film is incredible. He did not want to reveal too many details but stated that the movie will touch late 80's and early 90's Banking System in India. He assured that the screenplay won't be too hard to follow with technical terms and will be easy to follow for every layman.

Talking about taking real life incidents as inspiration to make a film in that time period, he stated that he researched about banking system and then he wanted to add those details to give an authenticity to the fictional story he wrote. While the story doesn't involve one particular incident, the makers did take inspiration from several and included those that suit their story. He also revealed that after completing the script, he consulted experts of the field and took suggestions to make it as real as possible.

Makers also revealed that the movie is made on a lavish scale and they waited for Devara euphoria to subside for starting full scale promotions. Director Venky Atluri, praised composer GV Prakash Kumar's patience and commitment to give him what he wants. Hence, he remarked that due to understanding they have, the songs released till date like " Srimathi garu", "Lucky Baskhar title song" from Lucky Baskhar have become so popular.

Earlier makers have revealed that with extensive research Production designer Banglan has recreated authentic sets representing late 80's Bombay. And ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi has added his flair to the vision of the director in making them all look authentic and extremely beautiful.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting it.

In conclusion, makers stated that on 31st October, Indian audiences will experience a different commercial film, especially, Lucky Baskhar character will stay with them after watching. Movie is scheduled to release worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.