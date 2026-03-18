Dhurandhar 2 Cleared with A Certificate After Heavy Censor Edits

The much-awaited Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has undergone several changes ahead of its release in India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate after asking the makers to remove and trim multiple violent scenes.

Reports reveal that nearly six minutes of footage has been cut from the Indian version. Many intense visuals, including brutal fight sequences and graphic violence, were either shortened or completely removed to meet certification guidelines.

Apart from violent scenes, the CBFC also suggested changes such as muting abusive language, modifying certain dialogues, and correcting factual details in subtitles. The makers implemented around 21 edits in total before receiving approval.

Despite these cuts, the film still retains a long runtime and strong action elements. The censor board’s decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some disappointed over the trimmed content while others are excited for the theatrical release.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theatres with massive expectations and strong advance bookings.