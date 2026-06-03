Dhee Fame Pandu Master Injured in Road Accident

Popular dancer and choreographer Pandu Master, who rose to fame through the hit Telugu dance reality show Dhee, was seriously injured in a road accident near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district. The incident has left his fans and members of the dance fraternity deeply concerned.

According to reports, Pandu Master had attended a special dance performance along with his team at the Ammavari festival celebrations in Tagarapuvalasa. After completing the event, he was returning with his team when the accident took place.

Sources said that one of the team members fell ill during the journey. As a result, the driver stopped the car on the roadside. Pandu Master reportedly stepped out of the vehicle and was standing beside it when tragedy struck.

A speeding chicken transport van approaching from behind allegedly lost control and rammed into the parked car with great force. The impact severely damaged the vehicle. Pandu Master, who was standing nearby, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Local residents and members of his team immediately rushed to help and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors are currently providing medical care, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining whether overspeeding, driver negligence, or other factors led to the crash.

Pandu Master is well known among Telugu television audiences for his energetic dance performances, choreography skills, and entertaining screen presence. News of his accident has shocked fans, many of whom have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and express their support.

Further details regarding the accident and Pandu Master's health condition are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

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