Devika & Danny OTT Series Trailer: Watch Here; Streaming Begins June 6 on JioHotstar

Ritu Varma-headlined OTT web series Devika & Danny stands out for its unique plot. The story revolves around Devika, who is engaged, and her unexpected encounter with Danny — a connection that happens quite literally. This Telugu comedy-horror-fantasy is directed by B. Kishore, who previously proved his mettle with Sreekaram. The series is produced by Sudhakar Chaganti, the man behind several major Tollywood ventures, marking his foray into OTT under his banner, Joy Films.

The trailer opens with Danny (Surya Vasistta) attempting suicide. We are then introduced to the female lead, Devika Nandan, played by Ritu Varma. In a dramatic twist, Devika falls for Danny, turning her life upside down — something her fiancé (Subbaraju) clearly doesn’t take well. What happens to Devika after meeting Danny? Why did Danny try to end his life? These questions form the crux of the story, which unfolds when the series begins streaming on JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) from June 6.

The trailer of Devika & Danny is both interesting and intriguing, drawing viewers into the world of the series. It is nail-biting — gripping and emotionally arresting. The trailer promises to strike the right chords with audiences. The show appears to be a one-of-a-kind attempt in Telugu OTT, seamlessly blending comedy, horror, drama, and action.

Producer Sudhakar Chaganti of Joy Films is keeping his promise of delivering quality content. His new project, Devika & Danny, looks like a strong start. The production values are impressive, and the team has begun promoting the series with good energy.

Well-known actress Kovai Sarala is making her comeback to Tollywood after six years with Devika & Danny. The series also stars Shiva Kandukuri, Mounika Reddy, Soniya Singh, and others in supporting roles. Music is composed by Jay Krish, and the series is written and created by Deepak Raj.

June 6 is the D-day for Devika & Danny. The series streams exclusively on Jio Hotstar.