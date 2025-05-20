Devika and Danny: Ritu Varma’s New Thriller Series to Stream on Disney Hotstar

Talented Telugu actress Ritu Varma continues to carve a niche for herself in the industry with her graceful screen presence and powerful performances. Known for her selective choice of roles that emphasise substance over glamour, Ritu has built a strong fan base by consistently opting for content-driven characters rather than relying on skin show.

Fresh off the success of Majaka—a film directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead—Ritu is now stepping into the digital space with her latest venture, Devika and Danny. This romantic thriller web series is already creating a buzz among fans and streaming enthusiasts alike.

Produced by Joy Films, Devika and Danny boast a stellar ensemble cast including Shiva Kandukuri, Surya Vashishta, Subbaraju, Mounika Reddy, Sonia Singh, and Chaganti Sudhakar, all playing pivotal roles. The first-look poster grabbed instant attention, and now the newly released trailer is further heightening anticipation.

Ritu Varma plays a school teacher in the series—a character that offers a refreshing departure from her earlier roles. The trailer starts off with a light-hearted, comedic tone but quickly transitions into a gripping narrative filled with suspense and unexpected violence. Without giving away too much, the trailer has been cleverly edited to maintain the intrigue, ensuring viewers are hooked.

With audiences increasingly gravitating towards edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Devika and Danny seem poised to make a strong impression. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from June 6.