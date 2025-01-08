Daaku Maharaaj Will Be a Reference Point for other Films : Bobby Kolli

The highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set for a grand worldwide release on January 12, 2025. The movie has successfully completed all post-production formalities and is ready to hit the big screens. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, the film features Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. At a press meet held in Hyderabad, the team expressed their confidence in the film's success.

Speaking at the event, Director Bobby Kolli said, “We Didn't Take Any References; We Made Daaku Maharaaj to Serve as a Reference Point. We have crafted a unique trailer, unlike previous Balakrishna films, and the response has been phenomenal. We are anticipating a similar reception on January 12."

Producer Naga Vamsi added, “Daaku Maharaaj will be remembered as a landmark film in Nandamuri Balakrishna's career. We are also thrilled to announce a simultaneous theatrical release in Tamil.”

Actress Pragya Jaiswal shared, “I am fortunate to have Daaku Maharaaj release on my birthday, January 12. I have portrayed a deglam role in the film, and it’s something audiences must experience on the big screen.”

Shraddha Srinath expressed, “I am very confident in this film, and I believe Daaku Maharaaj will bring a significant turning point in my career.”

The film promises a unique cinematic experience, and the team eagerly awaits its grand worldwide release on January 12.