Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1: Balakrishna's Film Earns ₹22 Crore with Positive Talk

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest action-packed drama, 'Daaku Maharaaj', has made a significant impact at the box office since its release on January 12, 2025. The film has garnered a positive response from both audiences and critics alike. According to reports from Sacnilk, 'Daaku Maharaaj' earned an impressive Rs 22.50 crore net in India on its opening day, marking it as one of Balakrishna's most successful openings to date.

Trade analysts have noted the film's remarkable occupancy rate, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions. On its opening day, 'Daaku Maharaaj' recorded an overall occupancy of 65.92%. The morning shows saw an occupancy rate of 59.89%, which surged to 72.61% during the evening shows, showcasing the film's growing popularity throughout the day.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, 'Daaku Maharaaj' boasts a stellar cast, including Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, who makes his Telugu debut. The film has been lauded for its engaging storyline, thrilling action sequences, and energetic music composed by Thaman S.

The narrative centers around Nanaji, played by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who assumes the role of a protector in a corrupt system. The story begins in Madanapalle, where Nanaji, a fugitive from the Chambal Valley, takes on the job of a driver for Krishna Murthy, a coffee estate owner. His mission is to safeguard Krishna's granddaughter, Vaishnavi, from the local MLA, Trimurthulu Naidu, who is deeply involved in illegal activities.

In a press meet celebrating the film's success, filmmaker Naga Vamsi shared exciting news: a prequel to 'Daaku Maharaaj' is already in the works. This prequel will explore the backstory of the titular character and his rise in the Chambal region. More details about the plot and timeline are expected to be announced soon.

With its strong opening and widespread acclaim, 'Daaku Maharaaj' is poised to be a standout success in Balakrishna's illustrious career.

