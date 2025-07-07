Court Fame Sridevi Apalla Pairs Up With KJR in Telugu-Tamil Bilingual

After making his debut as a hero with the bilingual sports court drama Gurtimpu in Telugu and Tamil, actor KJR has kickstarted his second film. The formal pooja ceremony for this project was held on Monday morning in Chennai. This film is being produced as Production No. 15 by Mini Studio, the banner that recently produced Mark Antony. In Telugu, the film will be presented by Gangaa Entertainments.

Regan Stanislass, a protégé of renowned director Prasanth Pandiyarajan, is making his directorial debut with this film. The shoot will commence soon.

Sridevi, who earned acclaim for her performance in Court, will be playing the female lead in this film.

The principal cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Singam Puli, Jayaprakash, Harish Kumar, Prithviraj, Indhumathi, Ashwin K Kumar, Abishek Joseph George, Aju Varghese, Srikanth Murali, among others.

Music for the film is by Ghibran, cinematography is by P.V. Shankar, and the project is being produced by S. Vinoth Kumar.